Police find 26 bags of bhang, stolen goods in Rongai church

Police officers from Ong'ata Rongai, Kajiado North Sub-county seized 26 bags of bhang, electronics and a slaughtered goat from a church on Monday night.

Angry members of the public followed a trail of a stolen goat that led them to African B Church where they ambushed suspects preparing goat meat.

A scuffle is said to have ensued between members of the public and a section of the congregation, but members of the public overpowered them.

The gunny bags seized from the Ongata Rongai African B church on October 30, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Members of the public attempted to bring down the semi-permanent church but were restrained by police officers who arrived on the scene just as the fracas escalated.

Kajiado North Deputy County Commissioner James Taari told the Nation during the impromptu search of the semi-permanent church that the bhang, with an estimated street value of Sh6 million, and various electronic gadgets suspected to be stolen were found inside the church.

One person claimed the slaughtered goat belonged to him and had been stolen.

Two male suspects were arrested after their ring leader and other accomplices escaped a police dragnet.

"This is a major breakthrough. This is not a church but a den of criminals. We will consider the church leadership as persons of interest. We suspect that they have been selling bhang to youths in the area," said Mr Taari.

He urged the public to be vigilant and report criminal activities in their neighbourhood to the security agencies.

"I am told the residents feared to report the criminal activities fearing reprisals from the criminals. Let us not be intimidated. Some of these criminals thrive on intimidation. We must work as a team to corner them," he added.

But locals have put the security agencies on the spot, accusing them of abetting crime and allowing criminals to thrive in the area.

"The activities in this church have been going on for some time. Some police officers usually collect bribes. We witness high end vehicles visiting the church in the [middle of the night]. They have been operating under protection of the security agencies," said a bitter resident.

Cases of cattle rustling are rampant in the area. It is suspected that the criminals disguise themselves as Christians holding night keshas (night prayers) and feast on the local people's goats.

James Muthiga, a resident, said they now suspect the criminals have been making goat delicacies at night to celebrate their criminal adventures.

"They have been stealing from us and still celebrate [in our midst]. The security agencies must swing into action," said Mr Muthiga.