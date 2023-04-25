Police detain Kitengela woman accused of dismembering her toddler

A young mother accused of killing her two-year-old daughter will be detained at the Kitengela police station for 10 days to allow detectives complete investigations.

Olivia Naserian, 24, was arraigned before Kajiado Principal Magistrate Jane Kamau on Tuesday morning. Clad in a grey jumper, dark trouser and donning a face mask, Naserian remained calm darting her eyes across the court frequently.

Kitengela detectives had applied to be allowed to hold the suspect for 14 days but the magistrate reduced the days to 10.

The case will continue on May 8.

A detective privy to investigations told the Nation that they are seeking to analyse her phone to know who she was in contact with before committing the gruesome murder.

"We will widen our investigations. We will be following some leads to find out the motive of the killing," the police source said.

The suspect allegedly stabbed her daughter to death on Sunday night despite pleas from her neighbours outside her house who had responded to screams.

She had locked herself and her daughter inside the house. Her parents were away at the time of the incident.