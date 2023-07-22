Agony as patients with gunshot wounds ‘kicked out' of Kitengela hospital

Three men who are nursing gunshot wounds were allegedly kicked out of a hospital in Kitengela on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mr Stephen Irungu Ngugi, 38, Mr Jared Omwando, 34, and Mr Denis Kinyanjui, 26, were allegedly shot in Kitengela, Kajiado County, on July 12, 2023, during anti-government protests called by the opposition over the high cost of living.

They were allegedly kicked out of Kitengela Sub County Hospital on Thursday night.

On Friday, (July 21, 2023), Mr Martin Ndolo, a boda boda rider who operates from the hospital's main gate, told Nation.Africa that he took Mr Irungu to a friend's clinic in Noonkopir Estate in Kitengela town for treatment.

"He was half naked, so I gave him a pair of trousers and took him to his friend's clinic in Noonkopir. Unfortunately, it was closed. He was bleeding profusely," Mr Irungu said.

Mr Irungu had been shot in the chest and hand. He had been pushed out of Kitengela Sub County Hospital in a wheelchair before being rescued by the boda boda rider. His fate and whereabouts remain unknown.

Mr Omwando said the hospital management had asked them to seek treatment elsewhere.

"We were unceremoniously kicked out of the hospital. Our discharge papers were written in a hurry and the security team was ordered to kick us out of the hospital," he said.

Mr Omwando was shot in the left arm. The bullet fractured his elbow according to hospital X-rays.

Mr Kinyanjui, who was shot in the stomach, said he was in so much pain.

"The pain is too much to bear, I can neither afford painkillers nor bandages and it has been getting worse.

"I feel neglected by the very people who are supposed to give me medical care. I am in excruciating pain. I wish I could afford treatment at another hospital before my condition gets worse," he told Nation.Africa.

Mr Peter Kinyanjui, Denis's father and a water vendor in Kitengela town, said that since his first-born son was shot, his family had suffered as they tried in vain to raise money for his medical treatment.

The other victim, Mr Aron Kitavi, who is currently admitted to Kitengela Sub County Hospital, claimed to have been neglected. The orphan, who was shot in the ankle, is seeking help to be transferred to Machakos Level Five Hospital.

"I wish a well-wisher can transfer me to Machakos Level Five Hospital, I am losing hope in this lonely ward," he said.

The hospital management has not yet responded to the allegations, but a reliable source revealed that the three were sent away after one of them was accused of smoking cigarette.

Alex Kilowua, Kajiado chief health officer, said he was unaware of the incident but promised to investigate and take appropriate action.