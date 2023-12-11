Ngong town gets new green space as landfill is turned into lush fields

A year ago, Ngong Township in Kajiado North Sub-county was home to a towering dumpsite whose thick, billowing smoke enveloped the entire town amid the heavy stench from the six-hectare landfill.

However, things have now changed, thanks to the rehabilitation of the dumpsite, which cost the devolved unit millions of shillings amidst fierce opposition from residents who had encroached on the land.

For close to 20 years, the dumpsite had been an eyesore for locals, including Ngong Township Primary School, whose pupils suffered from strange respiratory illnesses.

The Ngong Catholic Church, a stone's throw from the dumpsite, was also badly affected. The congregation was forced to endure the foul smell during the Sunday church services.

The rehabilitation of the site began in 2021 in phases. The first phase involved the decommissioning and rehabilitation of the dumpsite, while the second phase consisted of the development of a waste recovery centre.

A spot check by Nation.Africa on Saturday revealed a total transformation of what used to be a dumpsite. Grass and trees have grown in the field.

Mr Alex Kioko, 34, told the Nation.Africa that the town has regained its lost glory in terms of business, adding that crime cases around the former dumpsite have reduced.

"This has been the best gift to Ngong residents by the county government. The environment is clean, insecurity has decreased. It has been a major facelift for Ngong town," Mr Kioko said.

Ms Alice Wanjiru, a trader at Ngong market, said waste management in Ngong town has improved since the rehabilitation of the dumpsite.

"Dirt-related diseases have reduced since the dumpsite was rehabilitated and more people are now recycling their waste, especially from households," said Ms Wanjiru.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku told Nation.Africa that the rehabilitation of the Ngong dumping site was his campaign promise to Ngong residents during his 2017 election campaigns. He added that despite opposition, his administration managed to rehabilitate the site in his second term.

"The rehabilitation of the Ngong dumpsite was a swim against the tide. We have fulfilled our promise to the residents," said Governor Lenku.

Kajiado North Constituency MP Onesmus Ngogoyo is now advocating for the use of modern technology in waste management.

"Landfills have been overtaken by events globally, the rehabilitation of the landfill was well thought out, we now need a modern technology waste management facility in Kajiado North Sub County," said Mr Ngogoyo.

Ngong Municipality Manager, Mr David Kuntai Kobaai, said the municipality is looking for

"The land is at a strategic point for a recreation centre and we are approaching development partners to set up a public recreation centre," said Mr Kobaai.

He added that the county's plan to set up a recycling plant at the 20-acre Vet Farm is underway, but the municipality is currently partnering with private waste processing companies for waste management.

"All biodegradable waste is being turned into fertiliser and biogas. More residents are now sorting waste at source (households). We used to collect three tonnes of waste daily from the market but it has now reduced to 1.5 tonnes daily," he told Nation.Africa.

Biogas International Director Dominic Wanjihia Kahumbu said the company has developed a biogas technology unlike conventional systems that can run on any biodegradable material including kitchen waste, market waste and municipal organic waste.

"Waste is a great resource to produce bio-fertiliser and cooking gas. We are at an advanced stage of setting up biogas outlets in markets and slums for middle-class earners," he said.