Lenku survives UDA wave to win Kajiado governor race

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku has survived the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave to earn himself a second term in a razor thin contest beating Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito and his predecessor David Nkedianye.

Governor Lenku of ODM garnered 117,600 votes. He polled highly in rural areas compared to urban centres mostly occupied by immigrants who majority either voted for UDA or Jubilee candidates.

Addressing the media at Kajiado Maasai Technical Training Institute, that served as the county tallying centre, the jubilant governor reiterated his commitment to continue serving Kajiado residents diligently.

"I thank God and the people of Kajiado County for giving me a second term to serve them. Elections is not an enmity but a contest that ought not to divide Kenyans. I will be a servant for those who voted for me and those who did not. Let’s unite to serve our people," he said.

Governor Lenku ditched Jubilee for ODM in March citing blackmail while his political arch rival David Nkedianye joined Jubilee from ODM in the same month.

Katoo Ole Metito (UDA) polled 111,725 votes leading in Kajiado South constituency with 26,401 votes. Lenku got 21,135 votes in his home constituency. Mr Metito has been the area MP for four terms.

Former Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye (Jubilee) polled 75,337 votes leading in Kajiado North constituency where he had picked his running mate from --outgoing legislature Joseph Manje. Mr Manje was banking on his populous constituency swing votes to deliver victory to the former governor but the tide became shaky.

Former Kiserian councillor Ambrose Ng'ang'a Kago finished fourth with 2,661 votes.