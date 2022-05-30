Kajiado schools co-opted in plan to plant 100,000 trees

A drive to plant over 100,000 tree seedlings in four years involving Kajiado County schools is underway.

Called “Make Environment Green”, the programme is meant to mitigate climate change and promote environmental conservation among students.

Spearheaded by Our Lady Queen of Mercy Academy in Kitengela, the drive began last year. In December, more than 700 tree seedlings were planted at Isinya Boys Secondary School.

The school’s director, Ms Christine Mutambu, said they want to improve green cover in Kajiado County, which is predominantly semi-arid.

Over the weekend, students planted over 6,000 seedlings of various tree species at International Teachers Training College.

“It is a four-year programme targeting learning institutions with constant supply of water and a good fence for security. The target is to [plant] more than 100,000 trees of various species in over 100 learning institutions,” said Ms Mutambu.

Under the drive, every learner is expected to adopt at least one tree and take care of it until it can be left alone to grow to its fullest.

Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

Learn value of conservation

In the process, the learners are made to understand the value of environmental conservation.

“We also aim to improve food security through planting fruit trees as well as other different species of trees with medicinal and other values,” she said.

The programme’s coordinator Michael Opiyo said they intend to plant more than 20,000 tree seedlings during World Environment Day on June 5.

The State Department of Environment and Forestry, Kenya Meteorological Department, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Forest Research Institute, Kenya Forest Service and Equity Bank are some of the partners in the programme.

Others are the National Environment Management Authority, Ewaso Nyiro South Development Authority and International Teachers Training College.

“I have planted three tree seedlings and I want to urge everyone to join in this noble exercise by planting more trees to help us realise the set target,” said Salome Were, a student at the teachers’ college.

Mr Sishia Mukhwana said the campaign will help make Kajiado County greener and protect biodiversity.

“The planting of trees is one of the most important ways of curbing global warming,” he said.