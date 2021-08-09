Global Foundation Alliance
Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Kajiado

Prime

Kajiado parents lose millions in school sponsorship scam

logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The programme targeted poor families living in informal settlements and the Maasai community living in manyattas.

  • Ms Jemima Semante, 56, said her children were registered last year but they are yet to be enrolled into a school as she had been promised.

More than 4,000 parents in Kitengela, Kajiado County, have been duped into giving money totalling to millions of shillings to a church-based organisation with the promise that their children’s school fees will be paid by donors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.