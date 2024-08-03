Kajiado MCAs censure Governor Lenku over cabinet reshuffle

A standoff is brewing between Governor Joseph Lenku and the Kajiado County Assembly following a cabinet reshuffle.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Governor Lenku reshuffled 11 members of the County Executive Committee (CECM), the County Secretary and Chief Officers, retaining some of his close allies in the 'lucrative' portfolios, prompting an outcry from the public and ward representatives.

Mr Jeremiah Ole Ncharo, who was impeached by MCAs last year over corruption allegations in his docket but rushed to court and was retained, was moved from the Education, Vocational Training, Youth and Sports Ministry to Gender, Cooperatives, Culture, Tourism and Wildlife.

Mr Alias Kisota and Alex Kilowua retained Finance and Economic Planning and Medical Services and Public Health respectively.

The biggest casualties appear to have been Dr Jacton Achola and Dr Leina Mpoke. Dr Achola was moved from Agriculture, Livestock and Veterinary Services, Fisheries to the Roads, Public Works, and Transport.

Chief officers were also affected by the reshuffle. Governor Lenku returned Mr Sankare Tima to the Finance docket, replacing long-serving Chief Officer Mr Lekina Tutui, who was moved to the Water Department in the same capacity.

Kajiado County Assembly Majority Leader John Loisa on Thursday moved a motion seeking to nullify the appointment of the Chief Officer for Finance, Mr Sankaire Tima, who held the post during Governor Lenku's first term but was removed following public outcry from other county departments.

While moving the motion, Mr Loisa described the County Treasury as a key beacon for the county that needed a professional with a clean record.

"Mr Speaker, this is a motion of goodwill to our county. We are opposed to the appointment of a nominee for the position of Chief Officer of Finance, his professional conduct, revenue performance, audit reports and interpersonal skills are wanting," said Dalalekutuk MCA.

He added that the nominee has a track record of repeatedly failing to comply with County Assembly procedures and showing a lack of cooperation in financial matters, leading to frustration and inefficiency.

The MCA accused the nominee of ineptitude under his previous tenure, when the county experienced a severe decline in revenue, with an overall decrease of 36.3% and a 37% decrease in local revenue for the Financial Year 2019/20.

The MCA said numerous audit queries were raised during his tenure, including unsupported county revenue, non-compliance with revenue collection procedures, undocumented payments and unsupported insurance and imprest transactions.

"We urge the governor to drop the nominee," Mr Loisa said.

The same sentiments were echoed by MCAs Bernard Moloma (Kenyawa Poka), James Mbiriri (Ngong), Joseph Tori (Uwaso Kedong), Joseph Mutunke (IIdamat), Amos Solitei (Keekonyokie) among other MCAs who described the reshuffle as a "sham".

Nominated MCA Grace Parantai took issue with the nomination of Dr Achola to the Roads Department from the Agriculture Department, calling it misplaced and ill-advised.

"It is high time that county nominations demonstrate professionalism and regional equity. How can you put a veterinary surgeon on a Roads docket?" Ms Parantai wondered.

The MCAs have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that accountability and transparency in county governance remains unwavering.