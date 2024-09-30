Gang kills security guard in Loitoktok, steals Sh115,000 church offering

Police in Loitoktok, Kajiado South sub-County, are investigating an incident in which a night guard at Loitoktok Catholic Church was murdered and Sh115,000 stolen on Sunday night.

A gang of robbers allegedly entered the church compound during the night through the electric fence before attacking one of the two guards on duty.

Loitokitok Sub County Police Commander David Maina told the Nation that the attackers hacked one of the guards to death, but his colleague managed to escape.

"The robbers slit the night guard's neck with a sharp object and killed him on the spot, it is strange how his colleague managed to evade the thugs and did not notice his demise until the morning hours," Mr Maina said.

The attack was reported by the church priest, Reverend Charles Ndemange, after he found the body of the night guard in a pool of blood and discovered that the church office had been broken into.

The thugs are said to have proceeded to the church office where they broke the main door and made off with Sh115,000. The money was to be deposited in the bank on Monday.

"We suspect an inside job, it must have been a premeditated theft as they did not steal anything else and presumably knew where the money was kept," Mr Maina added, saying investigations have been launched although no suspect has been arrested.