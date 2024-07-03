Anti-government demos: In Kitengela, 24 admitted with gunshot wounds

At least 24 anti-government protesters were admitted to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital with bullets lodged in their bodies.

There was pandemonium in Kitengela town on Tuesday when goons, suspected to have been ferried from elsewhere, turned the anti-tax protests into a looting spree.

As from 3pm, police officers responded by firing teargas at the looters as they tried to disperse the rowdy youths.

In the aftermath of the mayhem, 38 people were admitted to the hospital.

Kitengela Sub-County Hospital clinical officer in charge Lemuta Saila said that out of 38 patients,24 patients had gunshot wounds. The patients were aged between 20-43 years, he said.

"Three were in critical condition and were referred to Kenyatta National Hospital and Machakos Level Five Hospital. The 24 patients with bullet wounds were male. Another 12 patients, which included women, had soft tissue injuries,” he said.

By midday on Wednesday, five patients had undergone surgery to remove bullets from their bodies.

“We are using a single theatre and one surgeon. We are progressing well, and by the end of the day we shall have attended to all of the patients,” he added.

Nation caught up with Mr Charles Kuria, 28, in the ward a few minutes after leaving the theatre. He said that he was shot during the protests and a bullet was lodged in the lower part of his left leg.

“I was shot by police officers during the protests. I am lucky to be alive. Picketing is a right enshrined in our Constitution,” said Mr Kuria.

In the same male ward was Mr Peter Ndung'u, 42, who had a bullet lodged in his neck and Mr Samuel Waruiru who had suffered two gunshot wounds in the head and chest. The two men denied taking part in the protests.