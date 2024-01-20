Magadi residents panic over Tata Chemicals closure threat

Residents of Kajiado West sub-County are worried after the county government threatened to close down the multi-million shilling Magadi Soda ash plant due to huge debts.

The company has been embroiled in a long-running feud over land rates, levies and permits.

Residents of Pakashe, Ol Kiramatian, Shompole and Nkurumani villages in Kajiado West sub-County are dependent on this company for their livelihood.

At least 490 employees and 800 contractors now fear that they might lose their jobs. Besides employment, the company has been funding millions of health, education, water and community empowerment initiatives.

Mr Parkuyiare Ole Musanga, 55, of Illparakuo village, told the Nation at Magadi Level Four Hospital on Friday, that Tata Chemicals' closure would kill the 'cow' they have been milking for years.

"This company is our lifeline, without it, our children's aspirations will be dashed," he said.

The same sentiments were echoed by Ms Dorcas Murianga, who said the only hospital had saved the lives of many expectant mothers.

"Our expectant mothers from our pastoralist community give birth safely in this only public hospital and the closure of such a facility might lead to high mortality rates among children and mothers," she said.



At least 1.5 million litres of fresh water is supplied free of charge to the villagers every day through the company's 1950s water pipeline.

The water is treated at the plant to make it safe for human consumption before it is distributed.

"This area is highly volcanic, which makes sinking boreholes impossible, and locals and their animals depend on water piped from the Nkurumani highlands to a treatment plant," says Mr Wilson Tima.

According to Dr Raymond Bahati Biria, the medical superintendent in charge of Magadi Hospital, the facility attends to at least 130 patients a day.



"Within a radius of 100 kilometres, this is the only hospital that can perform surgeries," Dr Bahati said.

Expectant mothers said the 55-bed hospital has been key in promoting safe deliveries because of the free maternity services.

They said before, women depended on traditional birth attendants.