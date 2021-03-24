Wind blows off school roof in Isiolo as pupils finish exam

Strong winds on Tuesday evening blew off the roof of Bulampya Primary School in Isiolo, minutes after Class Eight candidates finished sitting their afternoon KCPE paper.

The winds also swept away the entire roofing of the block that hosts the headteacher’s and senior teacher’s offices, the staffroom and a store.

The school’s headteacher, Ms Rachel Mwongela, said no one was hurt during the incident that also saw doors and windows of the building destroyed.

“I was so shocked when the incident occurred but I am happy that no one was hurt. The roofing has been completely damaged,” Ms Mwongela told the Nation.

Assess damage

The school head said she had notified the sub-county education office of the incident and that assessment of the damage would be done.

Bulapesa residents visited the school and assisted in collecting debris scattered all over the compound.

The chairman of the school’s board of management Galgalo Halake and member Abdi Mohammed appealed to the government to assist in repairing the roof.

“The school needs assistance to construct strong roofing so that such incidents do not recur in future,” said Mr Halake.

They lamented over the safety of the items in the building and asked for security to be provided so that they are not stolen.

Activist Abdi Waqo asked education stakeholders, Isiolo county government and elected leaders to assist the school in putting up better infrastructure.

“The school infrastructure needs some improvement and our leaders should come to its assistance,” Mr Waqo, who is eyeing the Bulapesa Ward seat, said.



