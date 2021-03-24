Wind blows off school roof in Isiolo as pupils finish exam

Bulampya Primary School

Bulapesa residents gather at Bulampya Primary School on Marech 23, 2021 after strong winds blew off a roof at the institution’s administration block.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Strong winds on Tuesday evening blew off the roof of Bulampya Primary School in Isiolo, minutes after Class Eight candidates finished sitting their afternoon KCPE paper.

