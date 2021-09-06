Shoddy work at Isiolo airport delays resumption of services

Isiolo International Airport

A section of the 1.4-kilometre runway at Isiolo International Airport which developed cracks even before it could be used.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Services at the Isiolo International Airport will take longer to resume following a shoddy upgrade of the 1.4-kilometre runway and delayed construction of a Sh20.9 million cargo shed which was to be completed by July.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.