State to restore police reservists to tame Meru-Isiolo border attacks

The government has announced plans to reinstate National Police Reservists (NPRs) in Isiolo and Meru counties in order to tame banditry attacks which have claimed more than 60 lives along the borders over the last four months.

Nine people were recently gunned down in Isiolo’s Burat ward by suspected bandits from Samburu before five others were on Monday last week shot dead in Ntulili near the Isiolo-Meru border in a suspected retaliatory attack following the killing of 10 camels in Kibiru, Tigania West.

About 60 people have been killed in banditry attacks in Isiolo over the last four months according to authorities, though residents say the number is higher.

Top security officials from the Ministry of Interior and the National Police Service last week met security teams from Isiolo and Meru in efforts to find a lasting solution to the insecurity menace.

Immediate deployment

Ministry of Interior’s Secretary of Internal Security Wilson Njega said the deployment will be done immediately to secure the volatile border areas and supplement police efforts to secure residents and their properties.

“We will immediately recruit and vet NPRs to work with police in ensuring 24-hour security within the border areas to prevent more deaths and loss of properties,” said Mr Njega, who represented Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The official said the Rapid Deployment and General Service units in the two counties will be increased for enhanced security.

He was accompanied by GSU Commandant Douglas Kanja, NPS Director of Operations Yakub Rashid, Eastern Region Commissioner Evans Achoki and Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding among other security officials.

A police vehicle patrols Isiolo town on April 9, 2022 during protests by a group of residents who were angered by the killing of nine in Burat. The government has announced plans to reinstate police reservists in Isiolo and Meru counties in order to tame banditry Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Track down suspects

Mr Njega directed the security organs in both counties to track down the suspects in the killings of people and camels and bring them to book.

“Those involved in the two incidents must be arrested and prosecuted,” he said while warning residents from the two counties against retaliation.

“No one chooses their neighbours. When there are issues, let us amicably solve them and embrace the laid down legal procedures and not take the law into our hands. ”

Residents have also been asked to surrender illegal firearms that have been blamed for the attacks, with the officials saying the state has enough officers to secure citizens and their properties.

A special GSU unit has been deployed to the affected area to quell the growing tension and ensure herders and farmers do not cross to either side.

The security teams are also banking on peace engagement forums spearheaded by elders and the clergy from both sides to achieve lasting peace between the warring communities.

Herder faces court

Mr Njega revealed that a herder from Isiolo who illegally crossed over to Meru side with his 52 camels last week will soon be arraigned for wreaking havoc on one of the farms.

The camel herder and the affected farmer have already recorded statements with police as investigators wait for the estimated cost of damage from agricultural officers before the herder is arraigned.

The Meru County Assembly recently passed a bill barring camel herders from neighbouring counties from crossing over to graze following a spate of attacks within its border with Isiolo which have claimed nearly 15 lives in the last three months.

Appeal for information

Mr Kanja appealed to Isiolo and Meru residents to volunteer information to police to aid in the arrest of the criminals, saying all the assailants will be severely dealt with.

“I am appealing to residents to work with police through information sharing for timely response and enhanced security,” he said.

Politicians have been put on notice over alleged incitement of communities against each other.

“We will not spare anyone. Let them do their campaigns and shun inciting and dividing communities on tribal lines,” Mr Njega said.

Meru Majority Leader Victor Karithi was Wednesday last week questioned over alleged incitement.