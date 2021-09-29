State to buy relief food, animal feeds for drought-hit counties

Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Abdul Bahari who has said the the government is in the process of procuring more food and livestock feeds for 10 counties worst hit by drought.

The government plans to purchase more relief food and livestock feeds for 10 counties worst hit by drought, Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Abdul Bahari has said.

