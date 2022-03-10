Daughter of slain Shifta war-era senior chief seeks compensation

Ms Hadija Haji Galma, 72, from Isiolo

Ms Hadija Haji Galma, 72, daughter of Isiolo colonial-era senior chief Haji Wario Dido who was killed during the Shifta war in the then Northern Frontier District. She is appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help her family get compensation for her father’s killing.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

The daughter of Isiolo’s colonial era senior chief Haji Galma Dido, who was killed during the Shifta war in June 1963, wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to help the family get justice.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.