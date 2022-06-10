One killed, six injured in banditry attack

One person was killed and six others left nursing gunshot wounds following a bandit attack in Chinchoftu, Isiolo County.

The bandits, suspected to have come from a neighbouring county, raided the area in the wee hours of Friday and drove away about 1,000 cattle after a clash with National Police Reservists.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the unknown number of attackers ambushed the seven herders at a grazing field near the Isiolo-Wajir border with the aim of taking over management of the pasture.

Mr Omoding said police officers had been sent to the area to ensure normality resumes as a manhunt continued for the criminals, who escaped towards Wajir.

“We are liaising with the security team in Wajir to ensure all the criminals are arrested and prosecuted,” Mr Omoding told the Nation.

He said a security operation would be conducted to flush out criminals out to kill and steal from local herders.

He said herders from neighbouring counties must follow resource-sharing protocols before being allowed in.