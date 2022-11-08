Isiolo herder arrested over killing of his employer

Police in Isiolo have arrested a prime suspect in the killing of a 65-year-old man who was shot while sleeping in Alamach, Burat ward.

The 57-year-old suspect, who had been hired by the deceased to herd his camels, attacked him during the wee hours of Tuesday.

National Police Reservists who responded to the incident found the suspect within the crime scene with preliminary investigations showing the old man was shot at close range.

The suspect was found in possession of a firearm.

Isiolo Sub-County police boss Collins Sainna said the suspect intended to steal his employer’s camels.

“This is a case of stealing by a servant. Preliminary investigations show he (suspect) wanted to kill and make it look like it was committed by criminals,” Mr Sainna said.

Neighbours said after committing the crime, the suspect called a relative informing him that his employer had been attacked by bandits from one of the neighbouring counties.

Mr Sainna said it was unfortunate rogue people were resorting to unscrupulous ways of acquiring wealth.

The suspect will be arraigned on Wednesday and charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Condoling with the bereaved family, local youth leader Osman Shariff Abukar blamed the incident on proliferation of illegal firearms and asked those with the guns to surrender them to police.