Isiolo chiefs warned about ‘turning blind eye’ to cattle thieves

Isiolo chiefs have been put on notice over laxity in curbing bandit attacks in which dozens of people have died and thousands of animals stolen.

Owing to their proximity to residents, chiefs and their assistants are expected to know what is happening in their jurisdictions and to provide real-time intelligence reports on security and other issues.

Chiefs who fail to carry out their duties and address insecurity will lose their jobs and face disciplinary action, warned Senior Assistant County Commissioner Peter Mwangi.

“The government is committed to protecting our people and their properties and we will not condone lazy chiefs who hardly share intelligence reports to aid in the arrest of the criminals. All chiefs must be responsible for security in their areas,” he said.

Mr Mwangi encouraged residents to promptly volunteer information to security agencies on crimes such as cattle rustling so that criminals could be pursued and animals recovered.

He was responding to complaints from the public during a dialogue on public security. Residents accused chiefs of not doing enough to end cattle rustling, especially in Garbatulla and Merti sub-counties.

Residents expressed frustration at how insecurity was handled, claiming some chiefs colluded with known criminals and protected them.

They lamented that in most cases, criminals who raid, steal, maim and kill are never arrested and stolen animals are not recovered.

The complaints came as fresh details emerged of livestock thefts that sources claimed were perpetrated by criminals from hideouts in Biliqo, Bulesa and Dimalo.

Garbatulla sub-county peace chairperson Roba Galgalo claimed a group of criminals from Merti colluded with others from Samburu County to terrorise and steal from local communities in Garbatulla and Merti.

He said some of the criminals were well known and allegedly colluded with local administrators to avoid arrest.

“The stolen animals are then sold in the neighbouring county with the rogue chiefs facilitating their movement along the borders,” Mr Galgalo claimed.

Mr Adan Mohamed, who lost his mother in a bandit attack in Barambate several years ago, said changing administrators would help end attacks.

“Something must be done in Eldera, Banane and Modogashe, but the underlying issues must first be addressed for progress to be realised,” he said.

Samburu Council of Elders Chair Joyce Nairesiae urged greater civic education and empowering the youth, saying this would help them shun the outdated practice of cattle rustling.

“It is sad that most of the criminals are youths despite previous civic education carried out in the county,” she said.

Garbatulla sub-county Police Commander Dumba Seki said they were working with their Merti counterparts to ensure the criminals are brought to book.

“We have names we are following and we assure residents that those found culpable will face the law. Let them remain calm as we address the issue,” he appealed.



