Isiolo activist was stabbed to death during a funeral, court told

A land rights activist was stabbed to death during a funeral she was attending, the High Court in Meru heard on Thursday.

Police Constable Patrick Muriira said the gruesome killing of Elizabeth Ibrahim Ekaru on January 3, 2022, allegedly over land row, sparked protests with a mob threatening to stone and kill the suspected killer, Patrick Naweet.

Mr Muriira said quick action by him and his colleague at Isiolo police station helped rescue the suspect when the angry mob threatened to lynch him.

The officer said Ms Ekaru sustained several deep stab wounds on her thighs, hands and chest during the attack on 3 January 2022 at Kambi ya Garba area in Isiolo town.

Mr Muriira told Meru High Court judge Edward Muriithi that a bloody knife suspected to have been used to kill the human rights defender was found beside the suspect.

Ms Ekaru's body lay in a pool of blood after the late afternoon murder.

Mr Muriira said they prioritised rescuing the accused after they sensed he was about to be killed by the rowdy armed mob now confronting the police.

"We were only two officers and we were limited to saving the life of the accused and our own. We rescued the suspect who had open wounds on his head and face and rushed him to Isiolo County Referral Hospital," he told the court.

Kambi ya Garba Senior Assistant Chief Habiba Hassan recounted how she found the accused lying on the ground with a bloody knife in his hand while the mob was beating him.

She confronted the angry mob and they stopped stoning Mr Naweet before the police arrived and took him to hospital.

The administrator told the court that Ms Ekaru and Mr Naweet had a land boundary dispute and the deceased had approached local elders to resolve the matter.

She said the accused lured Ms Ekaru from a funeral by pretending to be willing to settle the matter before turning on her and committing the attack.

Ms Hassan said the accused was found with a bloody knife, believed to be the murder weapon, with its sheath firmly attached to a belt around his waist.

The chief said she had known the rights activist for more than 20 years and was an active crusader for justice.

"When I went to the scene, I saw a pool of blood while members of the public had pelted Patrick with stones. I begged them not to kill him... The elders had received Ekaru's complaint and were planning to hold a meeting to hear the matter," she explained.

Lead prosecutor Eric Masila said a doctor who carried out the autopsy, a government analyst and the investigating officer had not testified.