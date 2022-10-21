I will pay your dues but you must leave, Isiolo governor tells 600 casual workers

Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has promised to pay pending salaries for 600 casual workers inherited from his predecessor Mohamed Kuti’s government, but he maintained that their services would no longer be needed.

A supplementary budget will be tabled in the county assembly in three weeks’ time to take care of the salaries after which the workers should “pack and leave”, he said.

“I have personally not employed any casual, but because they rendered services during the former regime and have not been paid, I will process their dues and then send them home,” he said.

Revealing plans to weed out ghost workers in the county government, the governor said employing hundreds of people whose services were not needed was a misuse of taxpayers’ funds.

“Is there a need to employ (non-existent) workers who receive salaries at the comfort of their homes?” Mr Guyo posed, adding that the millions paid to ghost workers could connect several homes to the electricity grid and fund development projects.

The casuals from across all county departments have been protesting delayed pay covering between five and 14 months.

They blocked the treasury and county secretary office gates several times and threatened to sue the county government.

The workers had complained to Dr Kuti’s government over their pay but had been ignored, said Clifford Mwenda of the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha).

“It is unfortunate that they are still being classified as casuals despite working for over three months,” Mr Mwenda told journalists.

During Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Isiolo town police grounds, Governor Guyo asked residents to support ongoing reforms that he said would be painful but which he promised will improve services.

Painful but beneficial

“I appeal to our people to be patient with us. We are doing a cleanup that will be painful but beneficial to mwananchi,” he said.

The governor put county staff on notice, saying it will be business unusual for those who were used to absconding from duty and receiving their salaries in the comfort of their homes.

“My style of working is different from that of Dr Kuti and Godana Doyo. I am focused on the five years that [voters] gave me. It is either you work or leave,” he said, adding that he will not keep lazy workers on the grounds that he will need their support when he seeks re-election in 2027.

“I do not know if I will make it to 2027, so spare me the rhetoric. God is the one who gives the positions and I know if I will have transformed the lives of our people, they will re-elect me”.

The county was previously flagged for having a bloated wage bill, spending more on salaries and allowances than on development.

The devolved government was urged to absorb skilled casuals.

“While we appreciate that the cleanup will help save millions paid to non-existent workers, the governor should consider employing skilled casuals,” said resident Asha Mohammed.

Mr Guyo promised to consider people with disabilities for skilled positions in his government following an appeal by group leader Abdi Wako, who lamented that they had been sidelined in assembly nominations.