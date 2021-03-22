Make Covid testing available to all, Isiolo Speaker tells State

Isiolo Speaker Hussein Roba

Isiolo County Assembly Speaker Hussein Roba receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at the Isiolo Referral Hospital. He urged the government to ease testing procedures in order to reach most Kenyans.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo County Assembly Speaker Hussein Roba has appealed to the government to ease Covid-19 testing procedures to enable all Kenyans access the service across the country, saying it will aid in containing the disease.

