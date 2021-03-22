Make Covid testing available to all, Isiolo Speaker tells State

Isiolo County Assembly Speaker Hussein Roba has appealed to the government to ease Covid-19 testing procedures to enable all Kenyans access the service across the country, saying it will aid in containing the disease.

He said the lengthy procedures regulated by the World Health Organisation are delaying the fight against the deadly disease, especially in contact tracing, and should be eased so that testing is done at workplaces, government institutions and public spaces.

“We need to reduce bureaucracies involved in Covid-19 testing so that services are easily accessible in any part of the country,” Mr Roba said.

He was speaking after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at the Isiolo Referral Hospital.

Dropped guard

Lamenting that many Kenyans have dropped their guard in observing the set health protocols on hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks, Mr Roba said increased and fast testing will aid in containing the pandemic.

He dismissed claims that the Covid-19 vaccine is harmful and appealed to leaders in northern Kenya counties where low uptake of the jab has been reported, to sensitise residents on its importance.

“The vaccine is not harmful and leaders should be at the forefront in educating our people to embrace it,” said Mr Roba.

Isiolo, Samburu and Marsabit are among the counties where majority of health workers have failed to take the jab, with each county vaccinating about 50 people in the past one week.

Lack of sensitisation and concern over the efficacy and safety of the vaccine has been blamed for the hesitancy by the counties in taking the jab.

Officials believe the suspension of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in several European countries following reports of blood clots could have made the health workers to hold back.

Reluctant to get jab

Isiolo Health Executive Wario Galma earlier said that most of the health workers in the county are reluctant to be vaccinated.

Some health workers who spoke to the Nation said they will take the vaccine after all leaders have been vaccinated with others citing fears of side effects.

Mr Roba asked the county government to continuously support the health workers with regular supplies of protective equipment in order to keep the virus at bay.

He said the county Covid-19 disaster response committee chaired by County Commissioner Herman Shambi and Governor Mohamed Kuti will meet and come up with new measures to stem spread of the disease.

“Our people have relaxed on the Covid-19 health protocols and we will re-introduce measures to prevent the spread of the disease,” Mr Roba said.



