Isiolo health workers told to take Covid jab as doses arrive

Healthcare workers in Isiolo County have been asked to come out and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

County Health Chief Officer Ibrahim Alio said Isiolo has received 1,500 doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate the frontline health workers, and asked them to cooperate as they were at a high risk of contracting the disease.

He said support staff across the health facilities in the county will also get the jab as part of the national inoculation campaign.

“The doses are for direct healthcare workers and support staff across all the health facilities who are at the frontline in the Covid-19 fight,” said Mr Alio.

Vaccination centres

The vaccination will be done at the Isiolo Referral Hospital and Merti and Garbatulla Level Four hospitals, in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

“We will assist the health workers at the health centres and dispensaries travel to the nearest hospital for the vaccination,” he said.

Mr Alio said the county will undertake a one-day sensitisation of the health workers before the vaccination kicks off in the course of the week.

Two health workers have already been trained on how to carry out the vaccination by the Ministry of Health and they will in turn train other workers in the county.

Addressing journalists at the referral hospital, the official said the health team will meet later to deliberate on how the exercise will be carried out so that those targeted benefit.

In event the doses are not exhausted by the health workers, Mr Alio said priority will then be given to teachers, security teams and people with underlying conditions.

He appealed to residents not to drop their guard in observing the health protocols on hygiene, social distancing and wearing of face masks.

“Our people should strictly observe the guidelines because we are not out of the woods yet,” he said.

The county has so far reported 230 Covid-19 cases with two patients, who tested positive last weekend, being isolated at Isiolo Referral Hospital. One of them is in the intensive care unit.



