Isiolo deputy governor accuses NGOs of ignoring needy areas

Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa

 Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa who has accused NGOs of concentrating their projects in remote areas with low populations, leaving out other needy and populated areas on the outskirts of Isiolo town.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa has accused non-governmental organisations undertaking projects in the county of unfairness, saying that needy areas are being left out.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Safari Rally: Nairobi traffic to be disrupted tomorrow

  2. DCI arrests six over Southern Bypass robberies

  3. Why counties' spending on Covid-19 remains murky

  4. PRIME Poor hygiene a ticking time bomb in Rift Valley towns

  5. MP calls for crack down on beggars for hire syndicate

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.