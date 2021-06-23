Isiolo deputy governor accuses NGOs of ignoring needy areas

Isiolo Deputy Governor Abdi Issa has accused non-governmental organisations undertaking projects in the county of unfairness, saying that needy areas are being left out.

Dr Issa said the NGOs are concentrating projects on remote areas with low population, leaving out many needy residents living on the outskirts of Isiolo town.

Many of the NGOs, he said, are undertaking similar projects in the same areas, leaving out vulnerable families from the upper part of the county, thereby resulting to unfair distribution of development.

The deputy governor said it is unfortunate that residents of Bulapesa who live in abject poverty, have not benefited from any of the projects, despite the ward hosting more than 40 per cent of the county's total population.

Three wards left out

"The aid is so important but why leave out Bulapesa, Burat and Wabera that accommodate 62 per cent of the county's population? Are there no needy people in the areas?" Dr Issa posed, pointing out that the three wards are being left out of NGO projects.

Speaking to the Nation, the county official called on development partners to ensure fairness and equity while undertaking projects for the realisation of equitable development.

He said the Isiolo county government is committed to working with various partners in uplifting the livelihoods of residents.

"We are committed to improving the lives of our people through equitable development," the deputy governor reiterated.



