Alarm as drug abuse takes root in Isiolo, destroys families

Kazi Mtaani Community Based Initiative

Leaders of Kazi Mtaani Community Based Initiative which brings together hundreds of youths address journalists in Isiolo town on August 6, 2021. They asked local NGOs, county and national governments to support their fight against drugs and peace advocacy.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Safia Shariff Mohammed’s 32-year-old son cannot do simple tasks any more. He has to be supervised when doing chores such as washing clothes or even taking a bath, as well as being closely monitored on a 24-hour basis.

