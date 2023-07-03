Introduce crop insurance to cushion farmers, senators say

Senators are pushing for the national government to introduce crop insurance for North Rift maize farmers to cushion them from crop losses.

The development follows a petition by Hilary Kerich, a farmer in Bomet, that highlighted the disastrous effects of the maize lethal necrosis, which has left farmers in the area staring at crop losses running into millions. Mr Kerich said maize farmers in the county have endured the catastrophic effects of the disease for the last 12 years.

He said the disease, which was first identified at the Kipsuter in Chepalungu, quickly spread to the entire county, killing 90 per cent of the crop in 2012 and making maize crop farming an unpopular investment in the region.

The farmer said to date, no intervention measures have been extended to the residents by either the national or the county government on the disease, leaving maize farmers severely impacted.

“Maize in particular plays a crucial role in terms of food and nutrition security as well as income generation in the county and the country at large,” said Mr Kerich. “Considering that the disease is a fast spreader, there is a big risk that other maize-growing regions of Kenya will soon be affected by the disease, resulting in maize crop failure in the country, thus leading to further food insecurity.”

He asked the Senate to recommend the provision of crop insurance to farmers in the region to give them a safety net. He further wants relevant government agencies to be compelled to undertake research to curb the spread of the disease as well identify and promote alternative crops to ensure farmers and their families have food security. This is in addition to regulation of maize seed sale to ensure farmers access to disease-resistant varieties.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said the government must now come up with insurance for maize farmers the same way it introduced livestock insurance for pastoralists.

In 2015, the government launched the Kenya Livestock Insurance Programme to cushion pastoralists in 14 counties against climatic shocks.

“We are currently having rains in the North Rift although some parts do not have regular rains. When the rains are inadequate, our crops normally fail,” said Mr Cherargei.

Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma criticised national government agencies for failing in their agricultural research and standards mandate. She said that since devolution, the State has abandoned its role in setting high standards and doing the relevant research to support county governments with the relevant technical support.

Kirinyaga Senator James Murango said farmers’ biggest problems include diseases, invasive birds and caterpillars which have resulted in diminished yields.