How to reduce lightning threat to your livestock

A model simulation on some of the ways that lightning strikes animals.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Jecinta Mwirigi

Livestock production specialist

What you need to know:

  • Lightning is a powerful electrical discharge made during thunderstorms where the electric current heats the air and the later expands/burst resulting in thunder
  •  The electric current can also move between the clouds where it can strike birds or other metallic objects like aircrafts.

The Trans Mara farmer whose 18 cattle were recently killed by lightening suffered loses close to Sh1 million. Since the exact location of a lightning strike or when it will occur again is a mystery, many are left wondering who the next victim is.

