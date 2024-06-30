'You erred,' Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma tells President Ruto 

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma now says President William Ruto erred when he ordered the National Treasury to prepare a mini-budget for the financial year starting in July after rejecting the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The bill was expected to raise an additional Sh346 billion.



President Ruto ordered the Treasury to come up with amendments through supplementary estimates to reduce the budget.

But Mr Kaluma faulted the head of state, saying the presidential order should be directed to the National Assembly and not the Treasury.

He argued that MPs should be the ones to set the budget for the country before sending the information to the National Treasury.



The lawmaker noted that MPs are capable of identifying ways to reduce government spending.



"You are directing the Treasury to do what Parliament should do. Send the Appropriation Bill to Parliament and we will help you," Mr Kaluma told the President.



He said Dr Ruto should not dictate to the Treasury what budget items should be removed to cut government expenditure.



President Ruto signed the Appropriation Bill 2024 into law on Friday, June 28.



The Constitution requires that the Bill be passed before the start of a new financial year to ensure continuity of government operations, especially in the provision of essential services.



The Head of State further directed the National Treasury to prepare supplementary estimates to reduce expenditure by Sh348 billion that was expected to be generated by the 2024 Appropriation Bill.



Ruto explained that the Sh346 billion reduction in government expenditure will affect both the national and county governments.



"I have therefore assented to the 2024 Appropriation Bill and have directed the National Treasury to immediately prepare supplementary estimates to reduce expenditure by the amount of revenue expected to be generated by the rejected 2024 Appropriation Bill," read part of President Ruto's statement.

It continued, "The reduction in expenditure amounting to Sh346 billion will be shared equitably by both levels of government: the National and County Governments. As far as the National Government is concerned, the reduction will be borne by the Executive, the Legislature, the Judiciary and our Constitutional Commissions".



Mr Kaluma, who sits on the Speaker's Panel in the National Assembly, said MPs were in a better position to formulate budgets.



He argued that legislators know how and where government funds are being stolen and are ready to smoke out those who steal from the public.



"Just be open and we will help you identify them. We know where money is being looted," he said.



Mr Kaluma said MPs should be given the freedom to cut the country's budget and allow Kenyans to live within their means.



He claimed that the country can run on a budget of less than Sh2.4 trillion as opposed to the Sh4 trillion in the proposed budget.



"It is always confirmed by independent bodies like the Office of the Auditor General and the Controller of Budget that a third of the money in the country is stolen," said Mr Kaluma.



One of Gen Z's demands is for the country to reduce spending.



Echoing the group's sentiments, Mr Kaluma said there was need to plug all loopholes that lead to theft of public funds.



He suggested the abolition of positions such as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), which he said were created by the government but were not necessary for service delivery.



"Anyone who has been named in corruption cases and is in public office should go home. We want a well-established government that is for the people and not wasting money on positions we do not need," said Mr Kaluma.



The MP was speaking when he visited 19 people who were injured during last week's demonstrations in Homa Bay Town.



The injured are at the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital with various types of injuries, including gunshot wounds.