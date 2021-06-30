Water crisis in Homa Bay as Kenya Power, county argue over Sh14m bill

Dry water taps. A standoff between the Homa Bay County government and Kenya Power over a Sh14 million unpaid electricity bill has caused a water crisis.

By  George Odiwuor

A standoff between the Homa Bay County government and Kenya Power over a Sh14 million unpaid electricity bill has caused a water crisis, with most residents now depending on untreated water for domestic use.

