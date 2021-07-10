Two killed as lorry rams into houses in Homa Bay

The lorry transporting cement veered off the road and rammed houses. 

Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Two people died after a lorry transporting cement veered off the road and ploughed into kiosks and residential houses in Homa Bay County on Saturday morning.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.