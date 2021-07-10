Two killed as lorry rams into houses in Homa Bay

Two people died after a lorry transporting cement veered off the road and ploughed into kiosks and residential houses in Homa Bay County on Saturday morning.

The dead were identified as Diana Odero, 13, and Joseph Ondiegi, aged 72. The two were members of the same family.

Other members of the family who were still asleep when the accident happened, sustained slight injuries and were treated at the Homa Bay County.

The driver is suspected to have lost control of the truck as he tried to turn and head to Rongo town.

He is reported to have left the scene after he was pulled from the cabin of the trailer, complaining of pain in his legs and the chest.

Four families and several traders lost their property in the accident. The damaged house is located at the Kenya Railways quarters.

Ms Lydia Akinyi, a trader recounted how she narrowly escaped being killed in the accident after the lorry crashed into a kiosk she operates near the accident scene.

"The lorry ploughed through several kiosks and crashed into the rental house killing the girl and the man who had visited a family,” said Ms Akinyi.

The trader usually sleeps in the kiosk located along the Homa Bay-Kendu bay town road but on Friday she decided to go home and join her family.

As she headed to the kiosk at 4am, she saw the trailer approaching at high speed before it veered off the road and ploughed into her kiosk, destroying all her belongings.

Homa Bay Township chief Joshua Ochogo and his assistant Dancun Okech said the lorry was transporting cement from Kisumu.