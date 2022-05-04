They live by the shores of the lake but no drop to drink

The perennial water crisis in Homa Bay County is threatening many businesses that depend on the commodity for their daily operations.

Major towns in the county have been without constant water supply for at least three months, forcing residents and business owners to rely on water from unsafe sources.

There are reports that a standoff between Kenya Power and the county government over unpaid electricity bills is the cause of the problem.

But residents are starting to believe that there is also a cartel controlling the water sector, as multimillion-shilling water projects set up in the county were supposed to end water shortages in major towns and are not helping.

For some business operators, getting water directly from Lake Victoria is impossible.

So they depend on owners of water bowsers who deliver the commodity to them.

It costs Sh2,000 to buy 10,000 litres of water from the traders.

This does not include transport cost, which can go as high as Sh10,000 depending on distance.

Another major challenge is that the safety of the water sold by the traders is not guaranteed because its source is never revealed.

Hoteliers most affected

Business operators who are greatly affected by the crisis are hoteliers.

At Cold Springs, a four-star hotel, managers said they must find creative ways to keep the business running.

The general manager, retired Lt-Col Joseph Chacha, said their monthly spending on water bills has more than doubled over the last one month.

"We have spent a substantial amount of money in the past month to purchase water from browsers. This is the opposite of what used to happen in previous months and the money has been diverted from other operations," he said.

Cold Springs has at least 100 rooms, which were 80 per cent booked by the end of April.

Its five conference facilities were also full of guests.

Mr Chacha said their clients use a large quantity of water every day and a constant supply is necessary.

"It is unfortunate that some of the guests are senior county government officials. They use our toilets but do not care to know where the water comes from. Shame on them," he said.

It was the same situation at Starridge Hotel, whose management has found a way to solve the crisis.

Director Samson Okello said they decided to purchase water bowsers to cut the cost of transporting the commodity.

The hotel uses 30,000 litres of water every day and it comes from either the Ngegu water treatment plant or Kendu Bay town, about 15km and 25km away, respectively.

"Besides water, management of the sewage system is also a problem. We manage our own waste when part of the responsibility is the government's," he said.

Mr Okello told Nation.Africa that these expenses raise the cost of running the hotel.

"The county government charges exorbitant prices and their services are never to our satisfaction," he said.

Water shortages are not new in Homa Bay.

The problem was previously said to be caused by low production that could not sustain demand.

The national government invested Sh1.4 billion in a water project in Homa Bay town to end shortages.

Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency undertook the construction alongside the Sh580 million Oyugis and the Sh673 Kendu Bay water supply projects.

But the problem continues, with the county government remaining mum on the issues.