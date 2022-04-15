Status quo in Nyanza as Homa Bay MPs get ODM tickets

Two incumbent MPs from Homa Bay who were subjected to ODM nominations have clinched tickets and are now free to defend their seats under the party.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino and his Karachuonyo counterpart Adipo Okuome were declared winners.

They were among MPs from Nyanza who failed to get direct certificates, unlike their counterparts in other constituencies.

Mr Owino and Mr Okuome now join Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul) and other candidates to ensure ODM clinches all seats in the county by applying the six-piece system of voting (for MCA, MP, woman rep, senator, governor, President).

The two were announced winners after voting that was marred by claims of irregularities.

Mr Owino received 5,196 votes to beat eight competitors while Mr Okuome had 14 competitors and won with 4,286 votes.

Another politician who won the primaries in the county was former Kisumu County roads executive Joyce Osogo, who is vying for the woman rep seat.

Dr Osogo received 16,888 votes.

Some of her competitors were former Homa Bay County energy executive Beatrice Ogola (15,415), Moline Ngala (11,045), Lavender Ojala (10,761), Florence Ouma (8,566) and Tabitha Nyandiek (3,364).

Some of the politicians who lost in the primaries have already lodged complaints about the voting.

Disgruntled

Ms Ngala and Ndhiwa constituency aspirant Michael Agwanda dismissed the results, describing them as predetermined.

Ms Ngala said she was still in the race and will explore all possible means to ensure she becomes the woman representative in Homa Bay County.

"The party has already informed us that the results are interim so my supporters should not panic. The exercise generally had multiple cases of violence, which could have affected how votes were cast," she said.

Mr Agwanda disputed the results for Ndhiwa constituency, saying there were massive irregularities.

“I had over 2,000 votes at one of the polling stations but the returning officer gave me 2,233 only,” he claimed, adding that the results were doctored.

It has emerged that a list was circulated showing who would win in the nominations.

It turned out that the list was correct.

"The results were doctored to suit the interests of some individuals. There was a list which had been circulated in the county three days to the election showing who will win and it has come to pass," Mr Agwanda said.

He asked the ODM National Elections Board to repeat the nominations in Ndhiwa constituency.

Ndhiwa witnessed cases of violence on Thursday, with physical attacks reported at different locations.