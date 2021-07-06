Shock as KMTC student murdered in cold blood

Police in Homa Bay are on the hunt for the suspected killers of a 23-year-old Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student at a rental house in Oriang’ estate.

The female student, identified as Emmily Chepkemoi, was found dead in a pool of blood on Sunday afternoon after she been missing for more than 48 hours.

Her body had started decomposing and the foul smell from her iron-sheet house drew the attention of curious neighbours, who later called security officers.

Chepkemoi was a first-year clinical medicine student at KMTC’s Homa Bay town campus.

According to some of her classmates, she was last seen on Friday.

“She attended lessons up to Friday evening. She later went back home, changed and went back to school to fetch water because she did not have water at her place. I didn't hear from her until I got the news that she was dead,” one student said.

Students at Kenya Medical Training College, Homa Bay console one another on July 5, 2021 after one student was found dead in her rental house. Police suspect the 23-year-old student who was pursuing clinical medicine was murdered on Friday. George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

The door of her house was found locked when the body was discovered. The body was wrapped in a duvet.

According to the police, physical examination on the body showed that Ms Chepkemoi may have also been raped.

Parts of her skin had burns, suggesting that hot water could have also been poured on the body.

Ms Chepkemoi’s friends and neighbours report that loud music was playing from her house on Friday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the time of death was also some time on Friday. Some of her neighbours suspect that this could have been the time she was attacked.

"I did not hear any commotion nor did I see anyone getting into the house. I thought there was a party going on in the house," her neighbor said.

The rental houses within Oriang’ estate in Homa Bay town where the body of a 23-year-old student at Kenya Medical Training College was found. Police suspect the student who was pursuing clinical medicine was murdered on Friday. George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Homa Bay Township Sub-Location Assistant Chief Dancan Oketch, who was among the first government officials to report to the scene on Sunday, said the student was stabbed several times.

"She had deep wounds on her head, back and neck. She could have been stabbed by a kitchen knife," he said.

Her body was taken to the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

The incident left students at the institution shocked with many of them failing to attend their classes on Monday.

Student Representative Council chairperson David Odhiambo called for investigations into the incident.