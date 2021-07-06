Shock as KMTC student murdered in cold blood

KMTC Homa Bay

Students at Kenya Medical Training College, Homa Bay console one another on July 5, 2021 after one student was found dead in her rental house. Police suspect the 23-year-old student who was pursuing clinical medicine was murdered on Friday.


Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Police in Homa Bay are on the hunt for the suspected killers of a 23-year-old Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student at a rental house in Oriang’ estate.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Ex-Meru county official arrested over fake academic papers

  2. DPP, EU envoy launch Sh10m mobile justice boat in Lamu

  3. Kisumu senatorial seat attracts two professors

  4. Why Nanyuki railway line's revival could be derailed

  5. PRIME How kangaroo courts are abetting sexual crimes in Kuresoi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.