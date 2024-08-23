Shock as administrator collapses, dies during a security meeting in Homa Bay

Grief has engulfed Owich Sub-location in Suba after the area Assistant Chief died after developing health complications during a security meeting with his colleagues on Thursday evening.

Assistant Chief Paul Ogango was confirmed dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

He collapsed during a security meeting in Magunga Town.

According to Suba Deputy County Commissioner Sebastian Okiring, the administrator had an underlying chronic illness.

He said Mr Ogango was diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes which he had battled for a while.

"His illness is something that his colleagues know about. About 34 administrators were at the meeting," he said.

Mr Ogango had just delivered a speech when he developed complications.

He reportedly stood up to speak, but a few minutes after he took his seat, his colleagues noticed that he was struggling. He was then rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Doctors determined that his blood pressure had risen.