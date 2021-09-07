Sh300m Ida Odinga library set for top-notch equipment

Ida Odinga Library

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is shown the plan for construction of a library and innovation centre at Ogande Girls' High School in Homa Bay Sub-county on December 21, 2020.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

The government has kicked off plans to equip the Dr Ida Odinga Library, Research and Innovation Centre in Homa Bay Town.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.