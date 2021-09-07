Sh300m Ida Odinga library set for top-notch equipment

The government has kicked off plans to equip the Dr Ida Odinga Library, Research and Innovation Centre in Homa Bay Town.

The Sh300 million facility will have an ICT hub, a 1,000-seater auditorium, a recording studio and a library.

The construction, a collaboration between the Ida Odinga Trust and the national government, started last August and is expected to be completed mid next year.

On Monday, the ICT ministry presented 30 laptops to the centre as part of plans by the government to equip the facility with infrastructure for research and innovation.

Ms Odinga toured the centre alongside principal secretaries Julius Jwan (Early Learning and Basic Education), Jerome Ochieng’ (ICT) and Francis Owino (Fisheries), Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo.

Mr Ochieng’ said the government has made plans to install fiber optic cables at the centre and the school for a fast speed internet for easy use of the online library.

“We want to enhance knowledge on ICT and innovation. This will be achieved through setting up a high speed internet connection at the centre,” said the PS.

He urged students to take advantage of opportunities in emerging job markets, which he said require basic ICT training that will be offered at the innovation centre at Ogande.

Ms Odinga donated 300 pairs of new lockers and chairs for students at the school.

“Education is the key to success. The desks will help the students to learn in a good environment,” she said.

Mr Owino announced the government's plan to set up a fish pond to promote fish farming at the school while Ms Jwan noted its commitment to ensuring 100 percent transition from learning institutions.