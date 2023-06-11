Resolve medical equipment impasse fast, Gladys Wanga tells national government

Counties are facing the headache of repairing medical equipment under the managed equipment services (MES) following the lapse of the contracts covering the maintenance of the machines.

The lapse of the contracts means counties have to foot the cost of repairing and maintaining the equipment.

Governors have asked the national government to urgently resolve the stalemate surrounding the maintenance of the equipment as devolved units struggle to raise money for the repairs.

Council of Governors Health committee deputy chairperson Gladys Wanga said the breakdown of the equipment could disrupt delivery of services and deny patients the much-needed specialised care.

MES was contracted in 2015 by the Ministry of Health on behalf of the 47 counties. Two hospitals in each county received the medical equipment to help manage patients in need of specialised care.

Ms Wanga, who is the Homa Bay governor, said it is difficult for county governments to repair the machines.

“As you are aware MES was a contract between the national government and the providers of the equipment and none of the contracts is active now. As county governments, we have no binding agreement with the firms to check on the equipment so it will be a challenge for us to repair them when they are break down,” Ms Wanga said.

Speaking when she met community health volunteers in Rachuonyo South and Rachuonyo East, Ms Wanga said the matter has been discussed by the Council of Governors and presented to President William Ruto for consideration.

“As a matter of urgency, let us resolve the MES matter. What we want to see is results,” she said.

At the same time, Ms Wanga said her administration is keen on ensuring challenges surrounding health services in the county are addressed. She announced plans to recruit more health workers after hospitals recorded an increased number of patient visits and admissions.

“Members of the public have confidence in accessing health services in public hospitals because of the improvements we have made. I am committed to ensure they get the best service,” she said.

“The remedy to better services is to start planning on how to recruit more health workers. Hospitals have been permitted to hire health workers on a temporary basis to address shortages they may have,” she added.

The governor also announced that her administration had procured drugs, which would soon be delivered to hospitals.