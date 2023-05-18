Police arrest Homa Bay man who claimed God sent him to President Ruto

Police in Homa Bay have arrested a self-proclaimed cleric who recently said he wants to meet President William Ruto to deliver a prophetic message.

The cleric, identified as Joseph Chenge, is being held at Mbita police station after he was arrested on Wednesday night along with eleven members of his church.

He is the founder and leader of Jerusalem Mowar Church, based in Mbita

His video has been circulating online in which he speaks in tongues and claims to have a prophetic message for President Ruto.

Police arrested him at his church in Ruri East sub-location. Police were concerned about some of the activities Mr Chenge was conducting at the church.

According to Homa Bay Directorate of Criminal Investigations Commander Abed Kavoo, the Mr Chenge was involved in questionable religious practices and teachings.

He was also accused of detaining people in his church. Police said some of those detained there were sick and in need of medical care.

Mr Chenge allegedly prayed for them in an attempt to heal them.

Mr Kavoo said some of those detained may not be in their right state of mind.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the church is unregistered. Mr Kavoo said this was against the law.

"His church is operating without valid registration documents. He is also detaining patients in his church, but he is not a medical practitioner," he said.

Mr Chenge was detained so that the police could question him. Investigators want to know the truth about his church's activities.

A total of 12 people from the church were detained at the police station. Among them are six who claim to be clergymen.

On May 13, Mr Chenge had told journalists that he wanted to meet the President within 21 days. He said the meeting would be private and they would discuss issues affecting the country and how to address them.