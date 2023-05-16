'Yesu wa Tongaren' is a free man, no case against him
Eliud Wekesa, alias Yesu wa Tongaren, walked out of court a free man on Tuesday after the prosecution said they have no evidence against him.
Mr Wekesa, leader of New Jerusalem Church, spent five days in police cell as detectives investigated alleged offences against him including cult activities.
He was accused of running a religious cult in Tongaren, purporting to be Jesus Christ, teaching radical ideologies to his followers, some of whom are minors, as well as practising and promoting money laundering.