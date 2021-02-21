Nema summons Chinese firm over Takawiri Island dredging

Lake Victoria dredging

Boats at Luore, Rusinga Island, Lake Victoria.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor  &  Rushdie Oudia

 The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has ordered a Chinese company on Takawiri Island to stop harvesting sand.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME City motorists besieged by SUVs with illegal emergency lights

  2. Samburu MCAs unanimously pass BBI Bill

  3. Assembly summons Taita county officials over health crisis

  4. Shootout as Isiolo police arrest 2, seize weapons

  5. Lake Olbolosat traders reap big from flamingo migration

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.