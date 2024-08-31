Choppers to the rescue: CS Joho proposes helicopters for Lake Victoria missions

A proposal by Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho to establish a search and rescue centre with a helicopter in Nyanza could be the best solution for helping fishermen in distress.

Fishermen in Lake Victoria often complain of perennial accidents and attacks by security officers from neighbouring countries.

The unfortunate incidents sometimes leave them with injuries and in the worst cases, death.

Mr Joho acknowledged these challenges and promised that his ministry would address the problems.

"I have been briefed on the challenges that fishermen face on the lake," he said.

Lake Victoria is patrolled by personnel from the Kenya Coast Guard Services and the Kenya Maritime Authority, who are responsible for ensuring safety and security on the lake.

The two agencies use boats to move from one place to another when necessary.

But sometimes, this leads to a delay in responding to a distress call.

Part of the solution, Mr Joho said, is to have a rescue centre equipped with a helicopter that can move quickly.

On Saturday, President William Ruto is expected to commission the Railway Training Institute's (RTI) Kisumu Marine School, which will offer basic maritime safety training.

The basic training refers to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.

According to Mr Joho, the institute will have a rescue and communication centre that will be used to coordinate maritime safety in Lake Victoria.

The CS has asked President Ruto to issue directives for the centre to have a helicopter that can speed up the rescue of fishermen stranded in the lake.

"We need to urgently procure a helicopter to rescue people in the lake," Mr Joho said when he accompanied President Ruto to Magunga in Homa Bay County.

There are similar plans to set up rescue centres around Lake Victoria.

Most of the ideas are often generated when there are accidents on the lake, but the proposals have never been implemented.

In September 2021, ten people died in a boat accident in Homa Bay County.

The boat, which was travelling from Koginga beach to Ndhuru beach, capsized a few metres from the shore.

It was found that the boat was overloaded, carrying construction materials, which made it unstable on the lake.

There have been several other accidents in the lake in which fishermen have died.

The causes of some of the accidents have not been conclusively established.

Fishermen often complain that emergency services take too long to respond to distress calls.

Previous plans to establish rescue centres across the lake have failed.

Mr Joho hopes his ministry will address the problems faced by fishermen in Nyanza.

"I am ready to issue directions to my teams once I get orders from the president," the CS said.

Governor Gladys Wanga said fishermen in Nyanza still face threats from security personnel from neighbouring countries when they are in the lake.

"Some are being harassed and assaulted when they encounter security officers. This matter should be addressed once and for all," said Ms Wanga.

President Ruto did not address the matter.

However, during his visit to the region in October last year, the head of state promised to end the perennial security threats faced by fishermen.

The president was due to meet his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, whose security officials have been accused of being behind the fishermen's problems.

It is unclear whether the two leaders discussed the issue.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Unit Chairperson Edward Oremo said failure to address the problem now would affect the region's economy.