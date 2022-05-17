Homa Bay health workers down tools over unaddressed grievances

Health services have been paralysed in public hospitals in Homa Bay County after workers downed their tools over delayed salaries.

Clinical officers and doctors went on strike last week to demand their April salaries, disrupting operations in hospitals across the county.

The situation worsened when nurses joined the two groups in the strike this week.

The workers have cited several grievances, top among them prompt payments of their salaries.

They also accused the county government of failing to remit statutory deductions like NHIF and NSSF.

Others are asking promotions, saying they have worked in the same job groups for many years without salary rises.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) secretary Omondi Njonje, trustee Lilian Ogutu and Kenya Union of Clinical Officers executive secretary Philip Mbom told their members not to report to work until all their demands are met.

Mr Nyonje said nurses will only resume duty after their employer addresses their grievances.

"Governor Cyprian Awiti and his cabinet have violated an agreement we had of paying salaries by the 8th day of every month," he claimed.

“We have not received our salaries at a time when we need the money the most because we need to pay school fees and take care of other interests at home."

Delayed remission of statutory deductions

The unionist said failure to remit statutory deductions on time hurts them, such as when they are seeking health services.

"We incur huge fines exercised by financial institutions from where we borrowed funds. The money is always repaid when it is late after the interest has accumulated,” Mr Nyonje said.

He also accused the county government of sending promotion letters to union members but failing to raise their salaries.

Some of the nurses who applied for promotion have not been confirmed.

Mr Mbom and Ms Ogutu said these problems undermine their ability to perform their duties.

“The county hospital needs at least 300 nurses. Right now we are overworking ourselves because there are very few of us," Ms Ogutu said.

Médecins Sans Frontières has taken over the management of some wards at the referral hospital to minimise risks to patients.

Medical workers from the organisation are taking care of HIV patients and other critically ill patients in three wards.

Health executive Richard Muga said they were working to resolve the health workers’ grievances, adding that the country relies on devolved funds from the national government to pay salaries and any delays affects the smooth running of the government.

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, who is contesting the governor’s seat, faulted Mr Awiti for delays in paying health workers.