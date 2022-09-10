Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga warns medics over theft of drugs

Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga has put on notice health workers who steal and sell medicine from public health facilities.

The governor said most hospitals in the county faced acute drug shortages due to pilferage perpetuated by rogue medics who steal medicine and sell them in private clinics.

As part of her plans to ensure patients get medicine, the county government intends to use a digital tracking system to trace drugs from the supplier to hospitals.

Ms Wanga said this is meant to ensure the drugs reach the public when delivered from Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

The governor spoke on Friday when she flagged off a consignment of drugs and non-pharmaceuticals worth Sh60 million.

The medicine will be supplied to all the eight sub-counties and health facilities in the county to offer relief to patients who have been buying medical supplies from private pharmacies.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensure our people get the requisite health services and prescribed medications. We do not expect patients to buy medicine when they seek services from government health facilities,” she said.

She encouraged members of the public to report cases of medics asking them to buy drugs from private pharmacies.

“We will put phone numbers of strategic places for the public to report activities that are meant to benefit a few individuals. No one should be turned away because of laziness by health workers,” the governor said.

She was accompanied by her deputy Oyugi Magwanga and acting health chief officer Kevine Osuri.

According to the county chief, the consignment is the largest Homa Bay has acquired since 2014.

“It highlights the fact that we are not leaving anything to chance. Additional supplies will arrive next week,” she said.

The governor said another batch of pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals will be delivered to the county next week and will be dispatched to dispensaries and other health centres.

She announced that the renal unit at the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital is functional after being idle for a while.

“Residents will no longer travel to other counties for dialysis,” Ms Wanga said.