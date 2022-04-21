Sh50 million earmarked for Homa Bay cancer centre

The Homa Bay County government is committing Sh50 million in the next financial budget to help in the war against cancer.

The money will be used to purchase equipment for cancer screening at the county teaching and referral hospital.

Cancer remains one of the main killer diseases in Kenya but most county governments have not done enough to address it.

In Homa Bay County, for example, residents with the disease seek treatment and care in Kisumu, Kisii or Eldoret.

To help patients reduce the cost of travelling to other hospitals, the devolved unit has established a cancer clinic that will screen and advise patients.

Governor Cyprian Awiti presided over the official opening of the cancer care clinic set up with the support of the County First Ladies Association (CFLA), made up of the spouses of governors, and organisations like Women against Cancer, Africa Cancer Foundation and Roche.

First ladies' initiative

Six county first ladies attended – Ms Rocila Awiti (Homa Bay), Ms Hellen Obado (Migori), Ms Rosella Rasanga (Siaya), Ms Elizabeth Ongwae (Kisii), Ms Nazi Kivutha (Makueni) and Ms Priscillah Oparanya (Kakamega).

The centre is the 15th in Kenya to be established by CFLA.

Mr Awiti said at least 26,000 new cancer cases were reported in the region last year.

The high prevalence of other diseases like malaria, TB, HIV and others, he said, is linked to the high number of cancer cases.

"My government has tried to address high disease prevalence. In a way, it has helped in reducing cancer," Mr Awiti said.

He said the money set aside by his government will be used to purchase cancer management equipment and expand the centre.

"The money will also help in paying salaries for healthcare workers at the centre. There will be subsequent allocation in other financial years, which will come after I leave office," the governor said.

Mr Awiti appealed to the next governor to ensure the centre continues to function after he leaves office.

Late diagnosis

Some cancer survivors raised concern about delayed diagnosis of the disease, partly because doctors are unable to detect it.

One patient narrated how he was given only painkillers when he was suffering from cancer.

He walked from one hospital to another seeking treatment.

Throughout his journey in public health facilities, doctors failed to detect the disease.

"It was detected when it was a bit too late. Had the doctors given me the right diagnosis at the beginning, I would have been in a better place," the patient said.

In response, Mr Awiti told health staff in his county to pull up their socks.

Another patient appealed to the county government not to let the centre become just a symbol but put it to good use.

Medics, on the other hand, asked for more support to ensure the facility is utilised properly.

County preventive and promotive health director Adel Ottoman said essential machines are needed at the hospital to fight cancer.

The machines include a microtome used in tissue slicing, an automatic tissue processor used in tissue staining and a training microscope used in viewing tissue cells.