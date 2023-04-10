Homa Bay: Bishop on the run after burning human skull in night vigil of Easter 'prayers'

A 'bishop' in Mbita, Homa Bay is on the run after leading his congregation to a beach where a human skull was discovered yesterday.

Mr Charles Ododo claimed he had been instructed by God to retrieve a human skull.

The incident took place at Luanda Nyamasare beach in Kasgunga East Sub Location. He told his congregation that during a night vigil he had a vision from God that he would find a human skull in the water.

According to a police report, the bishop had been invited for Easter prayers at a church in Gembe West Location on Saturday.

While at the church, he claimed to have had a vision during the prayers. In the vision, he said, God revealed to him that there was a human skull on the shore of the lake.

His congregation was convinced and followed him to the beach on Sunday morning. He led them into the water and retrieved the skull. The team then went to the shore where they set fire to the skull.

According to Kasgunga East Sub-location Assistant Chief Francis Kasuku, the matter became known when residents started sharing the information on social media.

"It went viral in the community. I was worried as to why Christians were doing this," he said.

Mr Kasuku had to seek help from the police.

He called them to question the pastor and his church members about why they were burning the skull.

But by the time the officers arrived, the bishop had disappeared. Efforts to trace him were unsuccessful. However, Mr Kasuku interviewed witnesses who told him that the bishop was behind the bizarre ritual.

He was told that a pastor from a local church had invited the bishop to say Easter prayers when the drama began.

As part of the investigation, police took the skull to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital, where they will determine if it belongs to a human being.