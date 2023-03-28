Go to the farms, not streets, Trade CAS Evans Kidero tells Azimio youths

Trade and Industrialisation Chief Administrative Secretary Evans Kidero has challenged young people to take advantage of the ongoing rains to engage in agriculture instead of going to the streets to demonstrate.

Dr Kidero also asked politicians, especially from Nyanza, to tell their electorates to engage in farming rather than accompanying them to weekly protests.

"The rains are here and our people are currently planting. It is only logical for leaders to facilitate them with the required farm inputs to be able to work on their farms and small businesses," he said.

The CAS was commenting on the ongoing demonstrations organised by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga, who has called on his supporters to go to the streets every Monday and Thursday to protest the selection of commissioners to the electoral commission and the high cost of living, among other issues.

Mr Odinga had hinted at asking his supporters to protest three times a week.

Dr Kidero, however, challenged Mr Odinga and other elected leaders to play their role of improving the lives of people.

He said politicians should not sabotage the lives of their electorates.

"As a responsible citizen, I will not accept for anyone to interfere with the lives of our people for the sake of gaining cheap political mileage," he said.

Protests were witnessed on Monday in most counties where Mr Odinga has support.

Youths engaged police officers in running battles as they threw stones at them while the officers hurled teargas at the protesters.

Dr Kidero accused some politicians of sponsoring youths to protest, hiring goons and planning riots to cause misery.

He said people who are entrusted with positions of leadership such as members of Parliament, MCAs, senators and governors among others should not be funding activities that cause chaos.

Instead, he said, the funds should be diverted to promote development as leaders give guidance and protect their electorate against any form of aggression.

"The money that is given to goons can be used to promote activities like farming that can mitigate the current hunger situation in our counties in Nyanza," Dr Kidero said.

According to the former Nairobi governor, the whole of Luo Nyanza is yearning for development, with many parents still looking for money to send their children to school.

"It is sad that money meant for public development is diverted by the same leaders to fund mayhem and looting of property from their poor electorate," he said.