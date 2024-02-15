Gladys Wanga: The UK is seeking to invest in Homa Bay

The United Kingdom (UK) is among the countries seeking to invest in Homa Bay as the county opens a new chapter in economic development.

The UK will send a delegation to Homa Bay at the end of this month to identify investment opportunities in the lakeside county.

This was revealed by UK High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan when he paid Governor Gladys Wanga a courtesy call on Wednesday.

Mr Wigan said the UK was keen on forging partnerships that can improve the livelihoods of the people of Homa Bay and Kenya as a whole.

Homa Bay will host its second international investment conference from February 27 to February 29.

During the conference at Tom Mboya University, entrepreneurs will discuss business ideas in the county and seek opportunities in different sectors.

Homa Bay has identified agriculture, especially in edible oil and aquaculture value chain, mining, tourism, blue economy, and modern housing among others as potential areas for investment.

The county hopes to partner with various companies to exploit business opportunities in these areas.

The UK government is among those interested in having its entrepreneurs invest in Homa Bay.

Mr Wigan said UK firms should not only invest in Nairobi but also expand their investment to other counties.

He said he will engage business operators from his country to try and explore opportunities in Homa Bay.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan speaks to journalists in Homa Bay town on February 14, 2024 when he paid Governor Gladys Wanga a courtesy call. Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

At the same time, Mr Wigan said the UK government will provide technical support for the second international investment conference in Homa Bay County.

"We will send a strong delegation to the conference to identify investment opportunities in Homa Bay County. We hope the conference will bring prosperity to the people of Homa Bay,” Mr Wigan said.

Mr Wigan also said the UK government was keen on developing partnerships with Homa Bay in conservation, health and economic development.

Currently, the UK is supporting the county government of Homa Bay in the health sector and conservation of Lake Victoria.

Ms Wanga said conservation efforts supported by the UK will enable the county government to tap into resources in the lake and help residents earn from the water body.

"My administration is delighted with the UK government's support. We look forward to partnering with the UK government in achieving our food security and sustainability through agriculture," Ms Wanga said.

Homa Bay County has up to 70 per cent of Lake Victory water on the Kenyan side.