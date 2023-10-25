Homa Bay’s ‘Mokwa’ milling plant at risk of closure over quality issues

The operation of the ambitious Kigoto Maize Mill in Homa Bay County appears to be hitting headwinds over quality of its flour which has been flagged by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

The Homa Bay government project launched by Azimio leader Raila Odinga in November last year is also facing challenges dealing with its suppliers and consultants, a situation that now puts the project that was to ensure “Nyanza’s economic emancipation” at great risk.

A Kebs report dated September 13, 2023 revealed that samples obtained from the product — ‘Mokwa’ (our flour) — on August 28, 2023, nine months after the factory started operations, failed to meet the required standards.

“These are major non-compliance affecting performance of the product, health and safety of the consumer. You shall take correction and corrective action immediately,” reads the letter in part.

The letter signed by Mr Bernard Sindani for Kebs regional manager for Lake Region further ordered for immediate recall of the affected batch from the market.

Kebs noted that it’s considering taking legal action against the firm for contravening the Standards Act Cap 496 Laws of Kenya.

“Kindly note it is your responsibility as a manufacturer to ensure that manufactured products comply with the requirements of the applicable standards,” the letter adds.

Yesterday, officials at the Kebs Lake Region office said they would not discuss the matter with the media.

Efforts to reach Kebs Managing Director Esther Ngari were futile as she was holed up in a meeting, but an officer in her office said Mr Sindani is their representative in the Lake region.

The Kebs laboratory test report seen by ‘Nation’ shows that the Mokwa maize flour had high aflatoxin content of 19.46 against the required maximum of 10.

Governor Gladys Wanga yesterday demanded that ‘Nation’ shares with her the Kebs letter before she could comment.

Deputy Director for Investment and Kigoto Maize Mill CEO Duncan Obonyo said he is not allowed to speak on the matter.

“I’m the CEO but I’m not allowed to speak on this matter,” Mr Obonyo said.

Trade and Investment executive Polycarp Okombo promised to respond but failed to do so by the time of going to press.

Kigoto plant is also facing another hurdle from the consultant who is demanding Sh6 million fees.

Diri Feeds and Unga Limited entered into a contract with the county government on May 23, 2023 for consultancy on operationalisation and maintenance of the plant. “The quotation No. HB/CTY/Q/008/2022-2023 at the contract price of Sh6 million effective from May 2023 should be executed by service provider and has accepted a tender by the service provision and management of Kigoto Maize Milling Plant to achieve optimum flour production capacity,” reads the contract that was signed by Finance Chief Officer Alphonce Wera, County Director of Procurement Peter Odiango and the County Attorney.

Mr Paul Opiyo Ogola signed as the director of the company.

But the consultant threatened to stop offering his services to the firm following failure by the county government to pay them monthly as per the agreement.

In a letter dated September 27, 2023, the company gave a seven-day notice to the county government to effect payment, failure to which they would stop offering services.

“The total pending bill due to us is Sh500,000 due to us for a period of seven months. The pending amount should be paid in full within seven days,” reads the letter.

Another supplier has also threatened to move to court for unpaid invoices.

Johjam Businesss, through Kimani Musyimi and Ndichu Advocates, on September 19 wrote a demand letter to the county government, demanding Sh983,382.50 being payment for delivered maize flour packets.

“Take notice that unless the above is complied with within the next seven days from the date hereof, we have terse and mandatory instructions to institute multi-faceted swift, decisive and extremely inconveniencing adverse but perfectly lawful remedies and to your peril as to costs and other incidentals,” reads the letter.

In another case, a hospital is demanding Sh198,450 unsettled bill to one David Ochieng Akula who sustained serious bodily injury at the factory while working.

While launching the product on November 4, 2022, Mr Odinga described the plant as a signature project of “economic emancipation” of Nyanza region.