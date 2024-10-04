Fishermen ‘cartels’ ruling the trade in Lake Victoria, says KFS

Kenya Fisheries Service (KFS) has unearthed a syndicate that operates and encourages illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.

The group which operates across the four counties sharing the lake includes some rogue beach management unit (BMU) officials who ironically should be safeguarding the lake from illegal activities.

The establishment of BMUs is supported by Kenyan laws and the group is mandated to ensure fishing regulations set by KFS are adhered to.

However, some BMU officials have been accused of engaging in unlawful fishing by permitting fishermen to go to the lake with illegal gear.

Mr George Omondi, the assistant director at the State Department of Blue Economy in charge of South Nyanza pointed fingers at some beach officials, particularly in Homa Bay for being part of the problems facing the lake that leads to reduced fish stocks.

He said some people have developed criminal networks that operate in the Nyanza region with some members of the groups going ahead to collect bribes from fishermen and in turn allowing them to engage in illegal fishing.

"Some BMUs have brought lawlessness and impunity in the lake. It is a cartel that we must deal with," said Mr Omondi.

He explained that all beach officials must lead by example by following the law.

Bribe for protection

The group is reported to be collecting money and offering “protection” to whoever engaged in illegal business.

Lake Victoria has several beaches which are delineated, marked and assigned for the purposes of landing and selling fish and fishery products.

Each of them is headed by BMU which has several members headed by the chairperson.

Some of the roles of the unit include management of fish-landing stations, fishery resources and the aquatic environment.

Their overall responsibility is to support sustainable development of the fisheries sector by ensuring the achievement of high quality standards with regard to fish and fishery products.

Beach officials should also prevent or reduce conflicts in the fisheries sector to ensure safety of fish and fishery products.

Mr Omondi said Kenya is a signatory to the code of conduct for responsible fisheries.

He said all fishermen should be responsible when looking for fish.

"The government realized that it cannot develop the sector alone without involving the fishermen. That is why the fishers were put in organized groups where fish land in every beach," Mr Omondi explained.

He said beach officials should ensure they play their duty of ensuring the fisheries sector is sustainable.

Instead, some BMUs are accused of engaging in crime which they should help the government to fight.

According to Mr Omondi, some members of the group collect money from fishermen and permit criminal activities.

"Deaths that have occurred in Homa Bay some months ago came as a result of this illegal activity. No sector will succeed if it is headed by a cartel," he said.

No arrests have been made so far.

KFS has however been involved in a month-long crackdown exercise to get rid of illegal fishing gear.

Nets valued at Sh10 million have been destroyed since the exercise began last month.

Mr Omondi and other KFS witnessed the destruction of Sh6 million nests and Koginga beach in Homa Bay Town to send a message to fishermen that they should not use illegal nets.

"Law enforcement in the lake has been weak and led to reduced fish stalks. There have been a lot of destruction in the lake," he said.

Homa Bay County Fisheries Director George Okoth said illegal fishing in Lake Victoria includes seining where gnats are dragged in water as it collects fish.

He explained that nets should be stationary and fish should swim in them.

Fishermen are also required to avoid nets made from plastic and monofilament as they can easily entangle and kill marine animals if they become loose and break.

Mr Okoth said the lake can gain its lost glory within a few months if all fishermen follow the law.

"Local factories are not operating at the optimal level because of reduced fish supply. Let all fishermen follow the law and save the lake from its deathbed," the fisheries official said.