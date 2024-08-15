Campaigns hot up as leaders plot to fill Homa Bay ODM chairperson’s post

Fierce campaigns have begun as elected leaders position themselves to inherit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Homa Bay chairperson’s position which fell left vacant following the exit of Governor Gladys Wanga.

ODM leader Raila Odinga chaired a Central Management Committee meeting on August 9 which named the Homa Bay governor as national chairperson to replace Mr John Mbadi whom President William Ruto appointed the new National Treasury Cabinet Secretary in his broad-based Cabinet.

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi are the new ODM deputy party leaders. They took over from Mr Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy CS) and Mr Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs CS), who also joined the Cabinet. Kisii Governor Simba Arati became the third deputy party leader after the seat was created during the ODM top organ meeting.

Ms Wanga had occupied the influential branch position since 2015 after a bruising battle with Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma. Mr Odinga had to step in and call a truce between the two leaders who ran parallel offices before Mr Kaluma was made the county secretary.

In Ndhiwa, branch chairperson Jerry Odeny, organising secretary Odero Ogada and woman leader Helida Otieno have endorsed area MP Martin Owino to take over from Governor Wanga.

Mr Odeny said that Ndhiwa leads in the ODM party membership registration in the region, and so it deserves to have one of their own to take the slot.

He said that they have been having competitions where officials from various constituencies compete to register members, and Ndhiwa has always emerged top with the highest number of new members. He said that Mr Owino led the drive.

“We have even received awards for being the best in party membership registration,” he said, adding that ODM remains the dominant party in Ndhiwa unlike in other areas.

Mr Ogada said that the ODM Homa Bay branch chairperson should come from Ndhiwa to ensure regional balance since other areas are already represented well.

“Suba has Millie Odhiambo who is now the National Assembly Minority Whip, Rangwe produced the governor who is now the national chairperson. Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma is in the Speaker’s Panel in Parliament, leaving Ndhiwa without a position at the national level,’ Mr Odeny said.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Osogo has also shown interest in the branch seat, saying that she is fit to take over from Ms Wanga.

“I succeeded her as Woman Representative when she became governor. I have been running the office well. I think I can equally take over the position of chairperson in Homa Bay after Governor Wanga,” she said.

Dr Osogo said that a woman should be given an opportunity to lead the branch since the former office bearer was also a woman.

“I do not see anyone better than me. I had promised ‘Nyawangaya’ (Governor Wanga) that I will ensure her legacy as a Woman Rep both in politics and development continues,” she said.