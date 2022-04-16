Aspirants call for repeat of ODM primaries

A section of ODM aspirants have called on the party leader Raila Odinga to take charge and order repeat elections in some areas.

They accused some party officials of mismanaging the exercise through the use of technology in favour of some candidates.

Led by Peter Omuko from Nyangoma in Bondo constituency, they threatened to ditch the party if no action is taken.

“While we are 100 per cent behind Mr Odinga’s bid to be the fifth president, we are calling on him to bring his house to order,” said Mr Omuko, a supporter of Bondo parliamentary aspirant Andiwo Mwai.

He pointed out that the party declared incumbent Gideon Ochanda despite the fact that the voting kits failed to work in more than half of the polling stations in the constituency.

The wave of condemnation also spread to Homa Bay County as some aspirants accused the party of imposing leaders on the people. This happened as ODM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma attributed the mishap to chaos and violence in some areas.

In the Woman rep contest, Ms Joyce Osogo was declared the winner with 16,888 votes, followed by Beatrice Ogola with 15,415.

In Homa Bay County, 22 out of 36 MCAs lost in the primaries. Similarly, in Siaya County, 14 out of 27 MCAs flopped.

In Karachuonyo constituency which has seven wards, two MCAs sought bigger seats.